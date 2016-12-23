Spurs' Danny Green: Contributes 10 points in Thursday loss

Green managed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal over 30 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 loss ot the Clippers.

Green's offensive contributions are frequently an afterthought in an offense that relies heavily on Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, but he's now posted double-digit scoring in consecutive games for only the second time this season. The veteran sharpshooter is enjoying a stellar month from three-point range, as he's managed a 44.2 percent success rate from beyond the arc on his 43 attempts from beyond the arc over that span. While recent results are encouraging, Green's contributions still primarily come on the defensive end in the majority of games.