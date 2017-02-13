Spurs' Danny Green: Goes 2-of-13 from field Sunday
Green was held to six points (2-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in a 94-90 loss to the Knicks on Sunday.
Green entered Sunday with a season-best three-game streak of double-digit scoring production, but he struggled to find any rhythm against the Knicks, resulting in a disappointing outing. The veteran shooting guard is still one of the top marksmen in the league with a 40.6 percent mark from three-point range on the season, so while he should rediscover his touch before long, don't count on Green to regularly rain in the points. He's only putting up 6.6 field-goal attempts per game, his fewest since 2010-11.
