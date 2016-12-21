Spurs' Danny Green: Hits double digits for first time in nine games

Green scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), along with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 102-100 win over Houston on Tuesday.

After being held to single digits for eight straight games, Green finally broke through on Tuesday. Coincidentally, this also marked the first time in nine games that Green has hit four threes in a single game.

