Spurs' Danny Green: Misses all eight three-point attempts Tuesday

Green recorded four points (2-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Raptors.

Green had his worst shooting performance of the season, failing to hit any of his eight shots from behind the arc and hitting an abysmal 16.7 percent from the field. However, the 29-year-old actually had a strong game, shooting aside, as he filled out the stat sheet and matched season highs in both rebounds and blocks. Green continues to produce consistent numbers on the whole and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.4 minutes this season.