Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 14 points Tuesday

Green scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 109-107 loss to the Bucks.

With Lamarcus Aldridge sitting out with the flu and Manu Ginobili going 1-for-6 from the floor, the Spurs were forced to rely on Green for additional scoring. The 29-year-old matched a season-high 12 shots from the field and hit four or more three-pointers for the fourth time this season. While double-digit scoring performances are few and far between, Green has been quite reliable from three and is currently shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.