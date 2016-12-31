Spurs' Danny Green: Tallies season-high 18 points Friday
Green put up 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt) and added two rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
With Kawhi Leonard (illness) sitting out and LaMarcus Aldridge held to eight points against his former team, the Spurs needed some of their complementary parts to step up, and Green was one of the more notable players to elevate his game. The 18 points and six three-pointers were both season highs for Green, who has been red hot behind the arc over the past few weeks. He's averaging 2.9 three-point baskets over the Spurs' last eight games while converting those shots at a 56.1 percent clip.
