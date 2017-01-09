Spurs' David Lee: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Bucks

Lee (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lee was held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets, as he was dealing with a knee bruise. However, it appears the injury was just a minor ailment, as the Spurs have a clean bill of health heading into Tuesday's tilt with the Bucks. Lee should continue to come off the bench behind LaMarcus Aldridge at power forward, but likely won't see anything more than minutes in the upper-teens, which keeps his value off the radar in the majority of leagues.