Spurs' David Lee: Double-doubles in win vs. Cavaliers

Lee supplied 14 points (7-11 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during a 118-115 overtime victory against the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Lee got his second consecutive start for the injured Pau Gasol (finger) and went for his second consecutive double-double. He also received more than 30 minutes for the second game in a row after he hadn't played over 30 minutes once all season. The minutes look to be there with Gasol sidelined indefinitely, and Lee will likely continue to provide nice all-around numbers in the Spaniard's absence.