Spurs' David Lee: Perfect from floor in Monday's loss
Lee posted 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-5 FT) to go along with three rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal over 17 minutes in Monday's 89-74 loss against the Grizzlies.
It was a crazy game, as Lee knocked down all of his shots from the field yet struggled from the charity stripe. Lee misfired on all five of his attempts in Saturday's game, so it was quite the comeback for the veteran. He continues to play about 20-25 minutes off the bench and remains useful only in standard fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams and deeper rotisserie formats.
