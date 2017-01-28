Spurs' David Lee: Posted double-double in road loss

Lee posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal over 29 minutes in Friday's 119-103 win against the Spurs.

Lee is on a nice roll over the past five games, averaging 12.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. With Pau Gasol (finger) sidelined, Lee is playing all the minutes he can handle. Once Gasol is healthy again, Lee is likely to go back to his reserve role and will see much less fantasy appeal.