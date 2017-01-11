Spurs' David Lee: Posts 10 points in start vs. Milwaukee

Lee (knee) returned from a one-game absence and went for 10 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during a 109-107 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

Lee got the start with LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) held out and finished three rebounds shy of a double-double. It was his third start of the season and he saw his highest minute total since Dec. 14. Lee would likely get another start against the Lakers on Thursday if Aldridge is forced to sit out another game.