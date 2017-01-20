Spurs' David Lee: Posts double-double in emergency start Thursday
Lee generated 10 points (5-7 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.
Lee was called into emergency duty when Pau Gasol broke the ring finger on his non-shooting hand during pregame warmups in a collision with teammate Kyle Anderson. It was Lee's fourth game with double-digit rebounds on the season, and it remains to be seen if he'll now be in for a string of starting opportunities in Gasol's stead. The 12-year veteran will undoubtedly see a bump in minutes at a minimum for the time being, but Dewayne Dedmon, who's been effective off the bench all season, could also potentially see time in the starting five while Gasol remains sidelined.
More News
-
Spurs' David Lee: Starting Thursday vs. Nuggets•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Will return to bench role Thursday•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Posts 10 points in start vs. Milwaukee•
-
Spurs' David Lee: To start at power forward Tuesday•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Bucks•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Returns to practice Monday•