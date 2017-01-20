Spurs' David Lee: Posts double-double in emergency start Thursday

Lee generated 10 points (5-7 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.

Lee was called into emergency duty when Pau Gasol broke the ring finger on his non-shooting hand during pregame warmups in a collision with teammate Kyle Anderson. It was Lee's fourth game with double-digit rebounds on the season, and it remains to be seen if he'll now be in for a string of starting opportunities in Gasol's stead. The 12-year veteran will undoubtedly see a bump in minutes at a minimum for the time being, but Dewayne Dedmon, who's been effective off the bench all season, could also potentially see time in the starting five while Gasol remains sidelined.