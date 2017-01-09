Spurs' David Lee: Practicing Monday

Lee (knee) took part in practice Monday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A knee bruise kept Lee on the sideline Saturday against the Hornets, but his return to practice Monday would appear to imply that he'll be available Tuesday against the Bucks. The Spurs likely won't make an official decision until Tuesday's shootaround, but expect the 33-year-old to be an option off the bench for coach Gregg Popovich.