Spurs' David Lee: Returns to practice Monday

Lee (knee) took part in practice Monday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A left knee bruise kept Lee on the sideline in Saturday's win over the Hornets, but his return to practice Monday would appear to imply that he'll be available Tuesday against the Bucks. The Spurs likely won't make an official decision on Lee's status until after Tuesday's morning shootaround, but expect the 33-year-old to be an option off the bench.