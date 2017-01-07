Spurs' David Lee: Ruled out Saturday vs. Hornets
Lee (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.
Lee is currently dealing with a left knee contusion that he presumably sustained in Thursday's win over the Nuggets. Davis Bertans will presumably see a slightly increased workload providing depth at power forward in Lee's absence.
More News
-
Spurs' David Lee: Moves back to bench vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Goes for eight points, 10 boards Wednesday•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Starts at power forward Wednesday•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Puts up 15 points, 12 boards off bench Friday•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Falls bucket short of double-double in win•
-
Spurs' David Lee: Starts at power forward Sunday•