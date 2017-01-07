Spurs' David Lee: Ruled out Saturday vs. Hornets

Lee (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Lee is currently dealing with a left knee contusion that he presumably sustained in Thursday's win over the Nuggets. Davis Bertans will presumably see a slightly increased workload providing depth at power forward in Lee's absence.

