Spurs' David Lee: Starting in place of Dedmon

Lee will start Game 4 against Memphis on Saturday, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

The Spurs will be without Dewayne Dedmon due to illness on Saturday, so Lee will move into the lineup up front alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, and both he and fellow-veteran Pau Gasol should see slight increases in minutes. Through the first three games of the series, Dedmon had played 18, 10 and 10 minutes, respectively, so his absence won't necessarily be a major blow to the Spurs' rotation.