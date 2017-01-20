Spurs' David Lee: Starting Thursday vs. Nuggets
Lee will be inserted into the starting lineup Thursday against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Pau Gasol injured his finger in the pregame layup line and went to the locker room, and apparently it's enough of a concern to give Lee the nod as the starter. It's possible that Gasol will come back mid-game and absorb some of his normal minutes, but Lee seems to be the go-to guy for the time being.
