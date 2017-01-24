Spurs' David Lee: To return to bench role Monday

Lee will come off the bench for Monday's tilt with the Nets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lee started at center during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, as Pau Gasol was sitting out with a finger injury. Gasol remains out, but coach Gregg Popovich has opted to go with a bigger lineup, which pushes Dewayne Dedmon into the starting five. Lee's demotion to the bench likely means a few less minutes, although it shouldn't be much with Gasol still sidelined.