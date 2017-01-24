Spurs' David Lee: To return to bench role Monday

Lee will come off the bench for Monday's tilt with the Nets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lee started at center during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, as Pau Gasol was sitting out with a finger injury. Gasol remains out, but coach Gregg Popovich has opted to go with a bigger lineup, which pushes Dewayne Dedmon into the starting five. Lee's demotion to the bench likely means a few less minutes, although it shouldn't be much with Gasol still sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola