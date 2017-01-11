Spurs' David Lee: To start at power forward Tuesday

Lee will start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Lee missed Saturday's game against the Hornets with a knee bruise, but was cleared to take the court and will now jump into the starting five with LaMarcus Aldridge out due to an illness. Tuesday's start will mark his third of the 2016-17 campaign and should allow to him to see a much bigger workload, after being held to under 20 minutes in each of the Spurs' last six games that he was healthy for. Davis Bertans is also a candidate to take on a much bigger role with Aldridge out.