Spurs' David Lee: Will come off bench Sunday vs. Mavericks

Lee will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Lee has been coach Gregg Popovich's starting center with Pau Gasol (finger) out prior to Sunday. However, Popovich has decided to roll with LaMarcus Aldridge at the center position against the Mavericks, and to slot Davis Bertans in at power forward. It's unclear at this time how permanent of a move this is, but he still may see around 20 to 25 minutes off the bench