Spurs' David Lee: Will return to bench role Thursday

Lee will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Lee drew the spot start on Tuesday against the Bucks, posting 10 points and seven rebounds over 26 minutes with LaMarcus Aldridge sitting out with an illness. However, Aldridge is back to full strength and will rejoin the starting lineup, which pushes Lee back to his normal bench role. Lee's demotion should bring him down to minutes in the upper-teen's, which takes him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.