Spurs' David Lee: Will start at center Tuesday

Lee will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Pau Gasol (finger) has missed the last two games, with Lee starting one of those contests, while Dewayne Dedmon was with the top unit most recently. However, coach Gregg Popovich has opted to go back to Lee, as he's been the more effective option of the two. Over the last three games, Lee has posted solid averages of 13.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.3 minutes and should continue to be a viable fantasy option in both season-long and DFS options for the duration of Gasol's absence.