Spurs' Davis Bertans: Accurate from perimeter in loss
Bertans posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt) with one blocked shot, one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's 119-103 loss against the Pelicans.
Bertans has a season-best three-game streak with double-digit point totals, averaging 13.3 points. He has knocked down nine 3-pointers during the span to emerge as a useful option in deeper leagues. However, know he doesn't contribute greatly outside of the points and triples categories.
