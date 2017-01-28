Bertans posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt) with one blocked shot, one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's 119-103 loss against the Pelicans.

Bertans has a season-best three-game streak with double-digit point totals, averaging 13.3 points. He has knocked down nine 3-pointers during the span to emerge as a useful option in deeper leagues. However, know he doesn't contribute greatly outside of the points and triples categories.

