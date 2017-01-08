Bertans scored 21 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added two assists, a rebound and a steal in just 18 minutes Saturday during a 102-85 win over Charlotte.

Before Saturday's explosion, Bertans had failed to score a single point in eight out his last nine games. He also registered two DNP-Coach's Decision during that span. After going off against the Hornets, it appears Bertans has earned himself a little more playing time, at least for a few games. Watch for Bertans to continue his success if given the opportunity in the next few contests. The Spurs play the Lakers on Thursday, who sport the second worst Defensive Rating (110.0) in the league, followed by the Suns on Saturday, who have the eighth worst Defensive Rating (107.0) in the league.