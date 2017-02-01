Bertans will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Bertans drew the start in Sunday's loss to the Mavericks, but will be replaced by Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday. The stretch-four only played 17 minutes in the start, and still figures to take on a similar workload off the bench. With Pau Gasol sidelined, the Spurs have been choosing his replacement from start-to-start based on matchups, so Bertans should still have a role in the rotation going forward.