Bertans started at small forward Thursday and posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during a 102-86 win over the 76ers.

Bertans had an off night, but stayed aggressive, an improvement over his last two games. The 14 field-goal attempts are a career high for the rookie. Although his playing time is trending upwards, coach Gregg Popovich is known for rejiggering his rotations during the regular season, so don't be surprised if Bertans falls back out of the starting lineup.