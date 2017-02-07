Bertans was scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) with just three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 15 minutes in Monday's 89-74 loss against the Grizzlies.

Bertans struggled from the field for the fourth time in the past five games, and his inefficiency Monday was especially tough since he had a chance to play a bigger role with Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) sidelined. He can only be trusted in the deepest of standard fantasy leagues at this point, and he should be reserved in rotisserie since he is shooting just .323 (11-for-34) from the floor over the past five outings.