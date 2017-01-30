Bertans will draw the start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich has opted to start Bertans at power forward and slide LaMarcus Aldridge to the center slot. Bertans has been hot from beyond the arc over his last 12 games, hitting 52.8 percent of his attempts from that distance.

