Spurs' Davis Bertans: Will start Sunday vs. Mavericks
Bertans will draw the start at power forward for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich has opted to start Bertans at power forward and slide LaMarcus Aldridge to the center slot. Bertans has been hot from beyond the arc over his last 12 games, hitting 52.8 percent of his attempts from that distance.
More News
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Accurate from perimeter in loss•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Breaks cold streak with career-high 21 points•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Pours in career-high 15 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Moves back to bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Starts at power forward Monday•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Back from D-League•