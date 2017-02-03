Bertans will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's tilt against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Bertans saw a start Sunday against the Mavericks, but only managed six points, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 17 minutes. However, Thursday's game has blowout potential with Joel Embiid (knee), Nerlens Noel (illness) and Robert Covington (hand) all out for the 76ers, so Bertans may see some extra run if things get out of hand.