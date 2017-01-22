Murray tallied 14 points (7-10 FG), six assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 118-115 overtime win against the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Murray got his second consecutive start with Tony Parker (foot) sidelined and was effective once again. Backup point guard Patty Mills got nine more minutes than Murray, but Murray still outscored Mills and handed out twice as many assists. The rookie has received his two highest minute totals of the season in the last two games, and has shown that he can be a nice asset when given the minutes. Murray should be in line for another start against the Nets on Monday.