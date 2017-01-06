Murray was assigned to the D-League's Austin Spurs on Friday.

Murray has appeared in seven of the Spurs' last eight games, but aside from a Dec. 23 start against the Trail Blazers on a night when Tony Parker was sitting out for rest purposes, nearly all of the rookie's opportunities have been limited minutes in garbage time. The assignment to Austin for Friday's game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers should afford Murray some more substantial playing time. Murray could rejoin the NBA club in advance of Saturday's game against the Hornets.