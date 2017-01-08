Murray was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Austin Spurs.

Murray has gone back and forth between the D-League and NBA this season, seeing mostly spot minutes at the latter destination. In Saturday's blowout win over the Hornets, Murray played just four minutes, going 0-of-2 from the floor while adding an assist and a turnover. He'll head back to Austin on Sunday to play another game in the D-League, which should allow him to pick up more playing time.