Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Assigned to D-League
Murray was assigned Friday to the Austin Spurs of the NBA D-League.
In the four games since Tony Parker returned from a sprained left foot, Murray has played a total of just eight minutes, as his services are no longer needed at the point guard position. His time in the D-League will allow him to get some in-game opportunities once again, and he will likely only return to the Spurs' regular rotation should either Parker or backup Patty Mills be injured.
