Murray (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Monroe of The Rivard Report reports.

Murray has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle, but is feeling better after the added time off and should be good to go against the Nuggets on Thursday. Despite being at full strength, Murray will take on just a minor role off the bench, likely only receiving a few spot minutes at point guard behind the likes of Tony Parker and Patty Mills.