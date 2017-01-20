Murray started at point guard and produced 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 victory over the Nuggets.

The rookie filled in for Tony Parker (foot) on the top unit and turned int the best outing of his young career, logging new personal bests in scoring and minutes. It was expected that Patty Mills, who has typically served as Parker's top backup this season, would end up handling most of the time at point guard, but Murray's stellar play made it difficult for coach Gregg Popovich to take the first-round pick off the floor. Murray has been sensational at the D-League level this season and remains an intriguing prospect in dynasty formats, but if Parker's injury doesn't sideline him beyond Thursday, Murray could very well drop out of the rotation for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.