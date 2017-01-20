Murray produced 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 victory over the Nuggets.

The rookie filled in for Tony Parker (foot) and produced a career-high scoring total in the process, turning in a spectacular shooting night overall. The career-high 34 minutes were a sharp contrast from Murray's recent allotment of playing time, which had consisted of just three instances of double-digit minutes prior to Thursday. Given his performance, Murray figures to be in line for another start against the Cavs on Saturday night if Parker remains sidelined, with veteran Patty Mills filling his usual bench role.