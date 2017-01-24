Murray is in line for another start Tuesday against Toronto.

The Spurs have formally ruled Tony Parker (foot) out for Tuesday's game, so all signs point to Murray making his fourth consecutive start at point guard. The rookie out of Washington broke out for 24 points Thursday against Denver and followed up with 14 points and six assists Saturday in Cleveland. In Monday's win over the Nets, Murray played 22 minutes and turned in four points, six rebounds and three assists as the Spurs cruised to a 26-point victory.