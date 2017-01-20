Murray will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Tony Parker will be sidelined Thursday due to a left foot injury, leaving the Spurs to mix and match at point guard. Murray will get his third career start Thursday, but Patty Mills figures to see plenty of minutes at that spot as well. In his previous two starts, Murray has averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over 17.4 minutes.