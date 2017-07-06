Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Thursday for rest

Murray will not participate during Thursday's summer league game against the 76ers, Kevin Pelton of ESPN reports.

Murray, who provided five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, will get Thursday off for rest. His next opportunity to play will come on Saturday when the Spurs face the Heat in Las Vegas.

