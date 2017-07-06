Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Thursday for rest
Murray will not participate during Thursday's summer league game against the 76ers, Kevin Pelton of ESPN reports.
Murray, who provided five points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, will get Thursday off for rest. His next opportunity to play will come on Saturday when the Spurs face the Heat in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will return to bench role in Game 5•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid contributions in second postseason start•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at the point Friday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays five minutes in return from groin injury•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: May return Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...