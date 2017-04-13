Murray (groin) logged five minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 loss to the Jazz, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and no other statistics.

With Murray back for the regular-season finale following a month-long absence due to the groin injury, the Spurs will now enter the postseason at full strength. The rookie's availability won't drastically change how coach Gregg Popovich structures his rotation during the team's first-round playoff matchup with the Grizzlies, as Murray is a clear third on the depth chart at point guard behind Tony Parker and Patty Mills, which means he won't be asked to play in most competitive contests.