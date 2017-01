Murray was recalled from the D-League's Austin Spurs on Saturday.

Murray was assigned to the D-League on Friday, scoring 25 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 31 minutes of action in his lone game with Austin. Now back with San Antonio, he'll figure to resume his role near the bottom of the depth chart, where he shouldn't be expected to see meaningful minutes unless injuries force him into a larger role.