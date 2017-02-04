Murray was recalled from the D-Leauge on Saturday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Both Murray and Bryn Forbes will return from the Austin Spurs in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets. Murray has shown flashes of his considerable potential when given opportunities at the NBA level this season, but the Spurs have been mostly content to allow the Washington product to use his rookie season as a developmental year. Over San Antonio's last four games, Murray has played a total of just eight minutes.