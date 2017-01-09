Murray was recalled from the D-League's Austin Spurs on Monday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray hasn't been a regular member of the Spurs' rotation this season and has made several appearances in the D-League as the organization grooms him for a potentially larger role down the road. The point guard has looked good during his stints with Austin, most recently churning out a 31 points and 12 rebounds across 43 minutes in the team's loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday.

