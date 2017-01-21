Murray will start in point guard in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray is now slated to make his second consecutive start, while Tony Parker (foot) will remain sidelined until at least Tuesday's contest against the Raptors. Veteran guard Patty Mills also figures to be in the Spurs' backcourt rotation Saturday, but Murray is coming off the best performance of his young career in which he racked up 24 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's win over the Nuggets.