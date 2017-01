Murray has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right ankle, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray likely suffered from the injury during practice this week and should be considered on a day-by-day basis going forward. Murray's absence, however, will not have any impact on the Spurs' rotation, as Tony Parker and Patty Mills has secured the top two point guard spots in San Antonio's rotation.