Dedmon scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT) and added 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes starting at center during Wednesday's 111-103 win over the 76ers

Dedmon has picked up his rebound pace lately. In the last six games, he is averaging 8.3 rebounds despite never playing more than 27 minutes. He is an anemic scorer and he rarely gets assists or steals. While most managers can ignore him, he carries some value as a rebounds specialist in very deep leagues. This was his third double-double this season.