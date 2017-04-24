Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Expects to play in Game 5
Dedmon (illness) participated in Monday's practice and is expected to be available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Dedmon missed Saturday's Game 4 loss due to the illness, but it looks like he will be set to return Tuesday. While Dedmon started each of the first three games, he's played a total of just 38 minutes across those three contests. So, even if the big man does make a return to the starting lineup, he'll likely remain in a limited frontcourt role.
