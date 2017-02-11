Dedmon finished with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes Friday during a 103-92 win over the Pistons.

Dedmon is an absolute menace on the glass right now. He's snatched at least 10 rebounds in four of his last five games, and the 17 boards are the most the 27-year-old has ever recorded. While Dedmon typically won't score as many points as he did Friday, he has picked it up on that end lately, scoring 10-plus points in three of his last five games.