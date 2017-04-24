Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Off injury report for Game 5
Dedmon (illness) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report in advance of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Dedmon was held out of Game 4 due to an illness, but he went through a full practice Monday and will return to availability in Game 5, barring some sort of unforeseen setback. The Spurs started David Lee at center in Dedmon's place, and at this point, it's unclear which player Gregg Popovich will go with on the top unit the Spurs attempt to regain the series lead.
