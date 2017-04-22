Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Out due to illness
Dedmon will not play in Saturday's Game 4 against the Grizzlies due to illness.
Dedmon has started each of the first three games of the series, but he's seen a limited role, playing just 18, 10, and 10 minutes in each contest, respectively. In his absence Saturday, Pau Gasol will likely move into the starting lineup, with David Lee in line for increased minutes, as well. Consider Dedmon optimistically questionable for Tuesday's Game 5.
